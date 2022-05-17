All venues and dates for Gary Barlow's one-man show A Different Stage tour

Take That's Gary Barlow is taking his one-man show on the road

A Different Stage premiered at the Brindley, the award-winning theatre in Runcorn, Cheshire earlier this year to a rapturous reception from his delighted fans.

He has since played to sell-out audiences in Salford, Liverpool and Edinburgh and has announced his West End debut at the London’s Duke of York’s Theatre in August.

Created by Gary and his long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth, A Different Stage sees Gary narrate the journey of his life alongside the music from his incredible discography. In a project unlike anything he’s ever done before, Gary will take the audience behind the curtain, with nothing off limits in this special performance.

Gary said: “Now I've done shows where it has just been me and a keyboard. I've done shows where I sit and talk to people. I've done shows where I've performed as part of a group. But this one, well, it’s like all of those, but none of them. When I walk out this time, it's going to be a very different stage altogether.”

Gary Barlow is one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers. As part of the group Take That, he has won eight BRIT Awards and sold more than 45 million records. Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

In more recent years, Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production of ‘Finding Neverland’; working alongside Tim Firth on ‘Calendar Girls The Musical’; and collaborating with Tim and his Take That bandmates on ‘The Band’, a record-breaking stage musical currently being adapted into a feature film.

Gary has confirmed dates in Wolverhampton and extra dates in Dublin and York.

Full dates are below.

A Different Stage performance dates:

York Grand Opera House - June 9 to 12

London The Duke of York’s Theatre – August 30 to September 25

Salford The Lowry Lyric Theatre -October 4 to 8

Newcastle Tyne Theatre - October 10 to 12

Dublin Gaiety Theatre - October 26 to 30

Southend Palace Theatre - November 1 to 4

Portsmouth New Theatre Royal - November 8 to 11

Nottingham Playhouse - November 13- 15

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - November 17 to 20