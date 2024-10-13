90s music fans in Derbyshire are going to love this party night concert which replays all the favourite songs and dance moves
90s Live takes you back for good and hits you one more time as the music of a generation is brought to life with fantastic vocals, great costumes and of course all the dances that you know and love. Don’t worry if you have forgotten the moves, the performers in this show will remind you how to do them! From Take That to Oasis, Spice Girls to Supergrass – get ready for a non-stop 90s extravaganza which is rocking its way to Buxton Opera House on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
The spectacular show will pump up the jam with songs by Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, The Vengaboys, Bryan Adams, Boyzone, Shania Twain, Aqua, Eternal, B*witched, Pulp, Blur, Ace of Bass, S Club 7 and many more.
Songs to set you freel include Let Me Entertain You, Reach For The Stars, All That She Wants, Mysterious Girl, Park Life, Common People, Mambo No 5, Sit Down and Wonderwall. And there will be lots of other hit numbers to appeal to fans of the era so listen out for your favourite.
There will be no valley too deep, no mountain too high, so come on Barbie let’s go party!
This ultimate 90s concert, presented by the long-established family business Entertainers, runs for approximately two hours and is suitable for two years and above. The fun starts at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £33.50, available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.
