10 things happening in the High Peak this weekend and next week

4. Photography challenge

Chapel Camera Club’s Buxton Photo Challenge 2022 takes place on Saturday March 19. Participants need to take six photos in six hours on six themes announced on the day. Anyone wanting to take part needs to take their camera and empty memory card to Buxton Museum and Art Gallery and register for the challenge between 10am and 11am. Prizes for the best photos in each theme will be handed out and entry costs £5 adults, £3.50 under-18s, cash on the door, no need to book. See www.chapelcameraclub.org.uk for more information.

Photo: Pixabay