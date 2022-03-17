10 things happening in the High Peak this weekend and next week

So if you’re looking for something to do over the next few days, here’s our look at some of the things happening locally.
This is just a taster of course and there’s lots of other things taking place in the area, as well as so many beautiful places nearby to enjoy a walk.
But whatever you get up to, we hope you have a fantastic weekend.
1. Wedding fair
An historic former cotton mill in New Mills is hosting a wedding open day this weekend. The event is at Torr Vale Mill on Sunday from noon to 4pm. Admission is free and tickets can be booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/torr-vale-mill-wedding-open-day-tickets-260323654057 or just drop in.
2. Auditions
Chapel Players are holding auditions next week for their next production. The group will be performing three one act plays in June and is holding auditions at Chapel Playhouse at 7.30pm on Wednesday March 23.All are welcome. Contact Jill on [email protected] for audition pieces - or just turn up.
3. Glenn Tilbrook
Singer, songwriter and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook, known to many as the voice of Squeeze, will perform at a Peak District cave this weekend. The show is taking place at Peak Cavern in Castleton on Saturday. For tickets see www.seetickets.com/event/glenn-tilbrook/the-devils-arse-cave/1575217.
4. Photography challenge
Chapel Camera Club’s Buxton Photo Challenge 2022 takes place on Saturday March 19.
Participants need to take six photos in six hours on six themes announced on the day.
Anyone wanting to take part needs to take their camera and empty memory card to Buxton Museum and Art Gallery and register for the challenge between 10am and 11am.
Prizes for the best photos in each theme will be handed out and entry costs £5 adults, £3.50 under-18s, cash on the door, no need to book.
See www.chapelcameraclub.org.uk for more information.
