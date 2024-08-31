Watch the moment Spice Girl Mel B flicks the switch for Blackpool Illuminations at lights switch-on event

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024, 13:38 BST
This was the moment when Mel B switched on the Blackpool Illuminations for the 2024 season.

A short video clip (click to play above) shows the exact moment when Spice Girl Mel B turned on the famous lights.

Mel B switches on Blackpool Illuminations. | Lucinda Herbert

Approximately 80,000 people were expected to attend the free event, which took place at the Tower Festival Headland and included a concert headlined by singer-songwriter Ella Henderson.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas and former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt also gave amazing performances ahead of the switch-on ceremony, along with local talent from House Of Wingz and Upbeat Rock Academy.

