Watch the moment Spice Girl Mel B flicks the switch for Blackpool Illuminations at lights switch-on event
Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This was the moment when Mel B switched on the Blackpool Illuminations for the 2024 season.
A short video clip (click to play above) shows the exact moment when Spice Girl Mel B turned on the famous lights.
Approximately 80,000 people were expected to attend the free event, which took place at the Tower Festival Headland and included a concert headlined by singer-songwriter Ella Henderson.
Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas and former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt also gave amazing performances ahead of the switch-on ceremony, along with local talent from House Of Wingz and Upbeat Rock Academy.
