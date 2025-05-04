Man caught on CCTV committing criminal damage on cathedral grounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In another incident he threatened to assault staff at the Job Centre.

A man who threw advertising signs outside a tea room in Peterborough has been jailed.

Andrew Tolcher, 45, was caught on CCTV on 14 February damaging the advertising outside Beckets Tea Room, in the Cathedral grounds, by throwing the signs and flipping two tables.

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “He was arrested for the criminal damage as well as two public order offences in relation to an incident in which he threatened to assault staff at the job centre, in Bridge Street, Peterborough city centre, on 12 and 13 February.”

A still from the CCTV footage

Tolcher, of Ashcroft Gardens, Eastfield, Peterborough, was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £50 in compensation after he admitted the offences at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (23 April).

PC Janice Upex, who was the arresting officer, commented: “Tolcher’s attacks on both the job centre staff and tea room were unprovoked, and I am glad we were able to arrest him before he committed any further offences.”

This week it was announced that Beckets Tea Room had closed its doors for the final time.

Becket’s Traditional Tearooms, in the Becket’s Chapel, was opened by Graham and Tracy Cleaver in summer 2023, replacing roast dinner specialist Sundays.

A post on the Peterborough Cathedral social media pages said: “It’s with sadness we announce that Becket’s Traditional Tearooms at Peterborough Cathedral has now closed.

“We are hugely grateful to Graham, Tracy and the team for their care and hard work.

“We hope to share positive news soon about future plans. Thank you for your support.”