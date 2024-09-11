Watch as police pull a kitchen knife from a man’s sock after train station report

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 16:03 BST

Watch the moment a police officer stops a man in a train station - and pulls a knife out of his sock.

Bodycam footage (click to play above) captured the moment a police officer searches a man - and pulls a knife from the sock he was wearing.

Police find knife hidden in man’s sockplaceholder image
Police find knife hidden in man’s sock | Cambs Police

Cambridgeshire Police had stopped the man, who was walking up the steps in a train station, after they had received reports about a man carrying a knife on a train.

When the cop stop and searched him, a kitchen knife was found to be hidden in his sock. Watch the video above.

