Incredible video shows drink-driver's car fly through the air in horror crash after boozy 'bottomless brunch'
Lindami Mremi, 22, had been boozing with pals at a ‘bottomless brunch’ before getting behind the wheel of a friend's Fiat Punto.
CCTV shows him hurtling along Robin’s Wood Road in Aspley, Nottingham, in the early hours of June 17 last year. He lost control and mounted the kerb before smashing into a lamppost at such speed it was ripped out of the ground.
The impact flung the car 20ft into the air and narrowly missed smashing through the front of the house.
A roadside breath test showed Mremi had 81mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath – more than twice the legal limit of 35mcg.
A blood sample also showed he had 131 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mg. He told officers he had been to a bottomless brunch but thought if he kept eating it would “absorb the alcohol” and he could drive home.
Mremi, of Bulwell, Nottingham, admitted drink-driving, dangerous driving and a Bail Act offence. He was handed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a 12-month driving ban at Nottingham Crown Court.
Recorder Richard Davis told him: “You are very lucky you did not kill someone - either yourself, your passenger or an innocent bystander.”
