'I was a world record underpants wearer - until I swapped it for gravy wrestling'

By Jessica Martin
Published 18th Mar 2025, 09:34 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 09:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

He’s the legend who wore hundreds of pairs of underpants at once - and he has looked back on his amazing world-record breaking life.

Gary Craig - aka the Geordie Pantsman - first made headlines 15 years ago. He scooped a Guinness World Record title in 2010 for pulling on 211 pairs of underpants in 25 minutes.

Gary Craig who set a new world record for underpants wearing in 2010.placeholder image
Gary Craig who set a new world record for underpants wearing in 2010. | sg/se

But few people know about his amazing achievements since then which include reaching the final of the World Gravy Wrestling Championships. He wrestled rivals in a paddling pool filled with thick Lancashire gravy in 2022 and did it just months after he had a heart attack aged 63.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Six stents fitted after a heart attack - and then he did gravy wrestling

Gary, of Whitburn, said “I had a total of 6 stents fitted in two operations in the subsequent months, but I was determined that I wouldn't let that hold me back.

A flavour of Gary's appearance in the World Gravy Wrestling Championships.placeholder image
A flavour of Gary's appearance in the World Gravy Wrestling Championships. | other 3rd party

“They bring the Fire Brigade to hose off the gravy when you've finished. You get blinded by the proper thick fatty gravy they use. There's supposed to be limited physical contact, but I got drop kicked in the chest, and I controversially lost my 'fight'.”

‘I did a Forrest Gump and kept going’

But Gary wasn’t done with challenges. Just last year, he did the Great North Run and remembered: “I ran the children's GNR on the Saturday with my granddaughter, dressed as Superman and Wonder Woman. Then I donned my original 1981 GNR T-shirt for the Sunday. I passed the one-and-a-half-mile point no bother and simply did a Forrest Gump! I just kept going and completed the run in one go.”

Gary doing the 2024 Great North Run in his 1981 T shirt.placeholder image
Gary doing the 2024 Great North Run in his 1981 T shirt. | ugc

Gary even had a go at regaining his underpants crown but it didn’t go to plan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I don’t mind eating gravy but I don’t want to wear any more of it ever again’

He recalled: “I put on 302 pairs of underpants only to have Guinness disallow it for not pulling them up high enough!”

Gary Craig who was getting ready for his world record challenge in February 2010.placeholder image
Gary Craig who was getting ready for his world record challenge in February 2010. | Sunderland Echo

He is no stranger to applying for appearances on TV either. Gary has auditioned for shows and been shortlisted for favourites such as Come Dine With Me, and Squid Game. Looking to the future, Gary is planning a life free of gravy - at least being covered in it.

“I like gravy on me dinner,” he said. “But not on myself. I don’t mind eating gravy but I don’t want to wear any more of it ever again.”

Gary will feature in an upcoming episode of Unconventional Brits on www.shotstv.com - where you can watch all 30 back episodes on demand now and on Freeview channel 262 and Freely 565 each day, and evening at 7.15pm.

Tell us about the craziest competitions you’ve ever competed in. Email [email protected]

Related topics:Squid GameSunderland EchoShields GazetteGreat North RunVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice