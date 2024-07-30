This video More videos

Watch the Met Office’s weather forecast as temperatures are set to reach 32C in heatwave - where in the UK will be hottest?

The Met Office says that sunny and dry weather will continue for much of the UK this week, with temperatures likely to reach over 30C for some.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Yellow Heat Health Alert for parts of England and UV levels are likely to be high in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday (July 31) is set to remain warm however forecasters say there’s a chance of some thundery showers developing in southern areas, before a more widely unsettled day on Thursday (August 1) with some thunderstorms at times. The unsettled weather will continue into the weekend.

Crowds flock to Sussex beach as temperatures soar. | Eddie Mitchell

Where in the UK is likely to see the highest temperatures?

Southeast England is set to have the hottest weather with the possibility of temperatures climbing into the high 20s and the low 30s.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Much of the UK is entering a warm or even hot interlude of weather, with some places in England and Wales likely to meet heatwave criteria in the coming days.