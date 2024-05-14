Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as the man, wearing a dressing gown, hurls himself over three fences, before he is stopped and handcuffed by officers.

Police drone footage has captured the moment a ‘half-naked’ man in his dressing gown jumped over garden fences to run from officers at his front door.

The video of the man, who was later detained and taken into custody, was captured during Operation Vulcan - an undercover operation to tackle drug supply in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester.

Police say they arrested 24 alleged drug dealers as part of the operation on May 14, with almost 300 officers executing 23 warrants at addresses across Greater Manchester. A total of 22 men and two women, aged 18-45, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. The suspects remain in custody whilst their properties are being searched. According to police, they’ve seized almost £10k cash, 100s of snap bags of drugs, and recovered mobile phones and sim cards.