'I'm going to jail bro': Speedster caught with 20cm knife, £130k of heroin after driving at over 100mph
Police bodycam footage shows the moment a man was caught with an eight-inch kitchen knife and around £130,000 of heroin in his car.
Lincolnshire police say, shortly before 3.45pm on February 22, Amir Zaman sped past officers at more than 100mph in his Skoda Superb.
They initially spotted him on the A1 at Coddington, close to the Lincolnshire border, before the officers, in an unmarked car, quickly pulled him over.
Zaman initially gave false details, but a fingerprint check found he was disqualified from driving until March 2025.
Following a drugs search, a plastic bag was located under the driver's seat and an eight-inch kitchen knife was found in the driver's side door pocket.
Analysis found the drugs to be heroin with a street value of around £130,000.
Zaman was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, driving while disqualified, possession of a knife and driving without insurance.
Amir Zaman, 35, of Primrose View, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to the offences. On April 11, at Lincoln Crown Court, he was sentenced to a total of six years in prison. He was disqualified for a further five years.
