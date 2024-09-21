This video More videos

Watch bodycam footage of the moment police discovered a 1,600-plant cannabis farm worth over £350k in a former Asian-style buffet restaurant - with heaps of spent soil dumped in the men's toilets and cannabis grower Aleks Sinaj attempting to scale down the building.

Bodycam footage shows the moment police discovered a 1,600-plant cannabis farm worth over £350k on the site of a former restaurant.

Officers carried out the warrant on the property on Bond Street in Nuneaton, the site of a former Asian-style buffet, at around 7:45am on July 23.

