Shocking video shows moment police discover 1,600-plant cannabis farm worth over £350k in former restaurant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bodycam footage shows the moment police discovered a 1,600-plant cannabis farm worth over £350k on the site of a former restaurant.
Officers carried out the warrant on the property on Bond Street in Nuneaton, the site of a former Asian-style buffet, at around 7:45am on July 23.
The property had been fortified against entry on several of the doorways and the inside had been heavily damaged during its conversion to a cannabis farm, with lights and ventilation installed, extensive electrics running on abstracted power, and one bathroom covered in an excessive amount of spent soil.