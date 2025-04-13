Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch the moment a dad is stopped in his tracks when his daughter surprised him at home, after returning from Canada.

Hilarious footage shows a Northern Ireland dad’s shocked reaction to his daughter surprising him at home after she flew in from Canada.

Megan Taylor, 36, travelled from Toronto to Carrickfergus last month for Mother's Day and decided to surprise her parents.

With the help of a friend, Megan was able to hide behind the bins in her parent's back garden, and jump out on her dad Douglas Taylor, 69 - capturing his priceless reaction on camera.

Megan has lived in Toronto since 2015 after moving there for a job, but regularly comes home to visit her family.

Dad Douglas Taylor's shocked reaction. | Megan Taylor / SWNS

She wasn’t due to return home until the summer to celebrate her dad’s 70th birthday, but after her nan passed away in December she wanted to be with family for Mother’s Day.

Megan, vice president of a PR and marketing firm, said: "I only told one friend so they organised an airport pickup. I drove home to my house in Carrickfergus, but classically no one was in. My pal and I passed time under the radar, having lunch and picking my mum up a Mother’s Day card and flowers before returning home for the big reveal.

"I crouched down under the window in the back garden behind my suitcases and waited for their arrival.

“His reaction was so brilliant. As you can tell from the video, he was very animated. I didn’t expect him to be so stunned.

"I don’t know if he was more stunned that someone else picked me up at the airport or that I was physically in his back garden!"

Megan is staying with her family until April 21, before she returns to Toronto once again.

