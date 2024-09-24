I don't want to see my kids everyday - it makes me a better parent not a bad mum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mum has admitted she doesn't want to see her kids everyday - saying it doesn't make her a "bad mum" and that spending time apart makes her a better parent.

Lucy Parker, 35, felt "run into the ground" before she split custody of her daughters - six and four - equally with her ex-husband, 35.

This means Lucy, who runs her own business from home, has more time to get on top of work - as well as "filling" her "cup" by socialising, dating and travelling. She says not seeing her kids 24/7 has made her a better parent as she has "more energy" to be present when she is around them.

Lucy Parker, 35. | Lucy Parker / SWNS

When the couple grew apart and decided to separate in October 2023, Lucy, a freelance content creator and social media marketer, originally from Maidenhead in Berkshire, but now lives in Australia, said she felt relief at the idea of co-parenting.

Lucy says she misses her kids when they are with their dad, but doesn't call them when they are there as it would be "disruptive" and "upsetting" for them.

She said: "Now I have split, I have started dating - I can do it when my kids are not there. My dream has always been to travel and I had to put that on hold. Now I can do that - just every other week. The kids get this beautiful blend of both parents who have spent the week filling their cup.

“It's OK to ask for a break. It's OK to not want to be around your kids 24/7. If you're not at your best it trickles down to the kids. That's when they suffer."