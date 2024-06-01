Moment herd of ‘daring deer’ graze in resident’s front garden captured in incredible doorbell footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Incredible footage has captured the moment a herd of deer came to graze in a resident’s front garden.
Lyn Tremaine, 64, purchased a Ring Stick Up Cam two years ago to know when the “darling deer” were passing by.
Lyn said: “I have regular deer visits every night – sometimes just a few, other times over a hundred! They all stay together and follow each other, eating a lot of people’s plants on the way. That’s why I supply carrots, apples and deer pellet food. It’s usually all the mums with their young, but we do see the occasional young buck with them as you can see their antlers starting to grow.”
According to The British Deer Society, the deer in Lyn’s video, spotted in Estover, Plymouth, are fallow deer, one of six different deer species in Britain. Fallow deer stand at about 90 cm (3 feet) at the shoulder, with bucks weighing up to 100 kg (220 pounds) and females 45 kg (100 pounds). Its coat is a yellow, brown with white spots in summer and a grey, brown in winter.
Where can I see deer in the UK?
Destinations for deer-spotting suggested by the British Deer Society include:
Lyme Park, Cheshire
Richmond Park, Greater London
Dyrham Park, South Gloucestershire
Helmingham Hall Gardens, Suffolk
Holkham Hall, Norfolk
Wentworth Castle Gardens, Barnsley
Beecraigs Country Park, Linlithgow
Parkanaur Forest Park, Dungannon
Not forgetting the popular Great Wedlock Farm and Deer Park in Gumfreston, Tenby, where you can see Red Deer, White Red Deer and Fallow Deer on a Safari Drive.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.