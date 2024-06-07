Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as Paisley’s mum is heard saying, “Oh, look”, before fascination turns to panic as the giraffe yanks her daughter from the vehicle.

Terrifying video shows the moment a giraffe hauled a two-year-old child from the back of her family’s pickup truck as they drove through a safari park.

Paisley Toten, 2, was lifted into the air when the giraffe gripped onto her t-shirt with its mouth.

The family are seen travelling along a road in the wildlife park - approaching a curious giraffe. Paisley’s mum, Sierra, 23, can be heard asking her daughter, “Do you want to feed the giraffe?” Guided by her mum, Paisley outstretches her hand, full of animal food, with the giraffe taking a nibble.

Giraffe pokes its head into the back of family's pickup truck.

Seconds later, the animal moves its head into the vehicle, towards Paisley, as she backs away. The giraffe then suddenly lifts Paisley from the truck into the air as her mum screams “Hey!”. In another video of the incident, taken by a driver behind the family’s truck, the giraffe is then seen dropping Paisley, who lands safely in her mum’s arms.

The incident took place at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas, on June 1.