Shocking CCTV captures the moment when a massive sinkhole opened up and swallowed the floodlights in the middle of a football pitch.

CCTV footage shows the moment when a hole swallowed the light pole and benches for spectators at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Illinois, USA, Luckily, no one was on the field when the incident occurred.

The hole is estimated to be at least 100 feet wide and up to 50 feet deep. Surrounding roads and the park are now closed, and the mining company reported the hole to the Mine Safety Health Administration.

What is a sinkhole?