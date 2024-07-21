This video More videos

Watch Eddie Kinuthia’s mum Irene Muthemba and his auntie Jade Morris speak about dealing with the loss of Eddie and the impact of not having justice as they appeal for people to come forward a year on from his murder.

Today (July 21 2024) is a year since Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia was fatally stabbed in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police are renewing their plea for help to get justice, as Eddie’s family and friends face this tragic milestone.

Eddie was 19 when he was attacked in Grosvenor Road, St Paul’s, just before 11pm on July 21 2023. Within weeks, three men were arrested on suspicion of his murder, but no one has been charged yet. A magistrate has extended the bail of two of the men, while a third remains under investigation.

Eddie Kinuthia with his young cousin, Jade’s daughter Savannah. | Avon and Somerset Police

A review of hundreds of hours of CCTV footage suggests there were around 150 people in the area at the time, however only a third have come forward or been traced so far.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said his team has experience in supporting people who have witnessed traumatic events. He added that victim and witness care teams support people through court hearings, with some witnesses able to give evidence from behind a screen or over a video link.

Eddie’s mum Irene Muthemba explained the impact of not yet having justice. She said: “It’s helpless, it’s hopeless, it’s frustrating. I’m just clutching at anything really with the hope that it’s not going to take forever to find who did this.”

Avon and Somerset Police ask people to contact them if they:

Saw, spoke to or messaged Eddie at any time on Friday July 21

Saw a Sur-Ron electric motorbike being ridden in the St Paul’s or Easton areas between 10.30pm and 11.30pm that night, with either one or two rider

Have any information which can help us to trace that Sur-Ron bike

Can help in any other way.

01278 647 777 is a direct phone line to the investigation team. People can also visit the investigation’s online portal here.

If people don’t feel able to speak to officers directly, they can speak to independent national charity Crimestoppers which is 100 percent anonymous. Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information given through their anonymous reporting system which leads to a conviction. Even when a reward is claimed, the person doesn’t have to give their name or any personal details.