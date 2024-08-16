Bodycam video shows moment drug dealer who had four expensive holidays in four months is arrested at airport
Bodycam footage shows the moment a drug dealer who went on four expensive holidays in four months is arrested at the airport.
Shazad Miah ran a drug line supplying crack cocaine and heroin - with police believing an estimated 2.295kg of Class A drugs, valued at around £191,000, were supplied in Southend in Essex.
Miah held the drug line phones across a period between February and June 2023, with up to five runners working under him. During this time, he went on four expensive holidays within a four-month period - with no other plausible source of income. The trips were paid for from a business bank account and personal accounts set up under a fake car hire business. Using these accounts, he took in more than £30,000 in criminal profit.
The day before his arrest, Miah was enjoying himself on a privately chartered boat in Turkey – even sending a picture to one of his runners in the UK. He returned from Turkey to Luton Airport on June 4 2023 where he was arrested by police. Miah was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possessing criminal property.
Shazad Miah, 30, was sentenced to nine years in prison on August 8 at Basildon Crown Court.
