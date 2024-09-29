Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch CCTV of the moment a drug dealer pulls Class As from his pants during deal, before police seize his £10k worth of drugs from a car and his home.

A drug dealer who was caught on CCTV dealing outside a casino has been described by a judge as “not very good at it”.

Entison Dimitri, 35, was spotted handing out class A drugs in the doorway of Merkur Slots, Lincoln Road in Millfield, Peterborough, in the early hours of February 22, 2022.

A Cambs police spokesperson explained: “CCTV operators witnessed him going to and from a Volkswagen Polo that was parked nearby and reported the suspected drug dealing to police.

“Dimitri was detained for a stop-search where police found a zipped pouch in his trousers containing wraps of cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as further wraps in the VW Polo, worth a total of about £5,000.

“A search of his home in Lincoln Road, Millfield, uncovered further class A drugs, taking the total seized to more than £10,000.”

When sentencing him at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday), the judge said: “Having watched the CCTV you were somewhat naïve given the fact that you were dealing drugs in full view of the CCTV. It was just a question of time before you were caught because you were not very good at it.”

Dimitri was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin. He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, complete a 25-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and adhere to a curfew between 9.30pm and 6am for the next four months.

Sergeant Sarah Phillips, from the Eastern Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Tackling drug dealing and associated crime in this area of the city is a priority for my team, as it was highlighted as a concern by the local community.

“This work falls under ‘Alliance’ which is a partnership initiative to regenerate Millfield to ensure a safer, better place for residents and businesses by tackling organised crime.”

Information about drug dealing can be reported to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.