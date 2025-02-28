Witnesses claim they saw the driver exit the car carrying booze.

A drink driver who was caught on dashcam crashing head-on with another car has been banned from driving for almost two years.

Phillip Gambiza, 46, was arrested after he collided with the car in Burghley Road, Peterborough city centre, at about 9.30pm on 5 February.

A Cambs police spokesperson sad: “The collision was caught on dashcam, and witnesses saw Gambiza get out the car holding a bottle of beer.

“He was taken into custody and charged with drink driving after he blew 76 – the legal limit being 35.”

Gambiza, of Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (21 February), where he was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £461.

PC Phoebe Bird, who investigated, said: “Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs can lead to serious harm, and it is fortunate that no one was injured in the collision.

“If you have concerns that someone may have gotten behind the wheel while intoxicated, I urge you to report it to us.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.