This is the video taken by a group of dopey drug dealers that led to them being jailed - after they filmed themselves bagging up cocaine and heroin.

Video (click to play above) shows members of the ‘Max’ drugs line, as they parcelled up wraps of heroin and held huge rocks of crack cocaine up for the camera. They also shot incriminating videos showing mounds of cash and expensive Rolex watches in different properties that they used to shift their contraband.

But on June 20 last year, police arrested several of its members following raids in Accrington, Blackburn, Lancs., and Cheetham Hill, Manchester - and their phone footage helped to put them behind bars.

On October 7, its members were sentenced together at Preston Crown Court, where they were collectively given over 25 years in jail. And following the hearing, Lancashire Constabulary released a hilarious video using their footage.

The caption on the clip reads: “If you are going to film your activities, we may put you in a 80s montage…but a judge will put you in jail.”

The gang filmed themselves bagging heroin and crack cocaine | Lancashire Police

How long were they jailed for?

The defendants were charged and sentenced to the below at Preston Crown Cour on Monday, October 7:

Hasnain Ashraf, 34, of Frederick Street, Accrington, was charged with conspiring to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis. He was jailed for ten years and four months.

Lewis Lord, 23, of South Square, Blackpool was charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He was jailed for eight years and nine months.

Lloyd Spencer, 40 of Hawkshead Road, Manchester was charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He was jailed for three years and nine months

Joseph Oakes, 23, of no fixed address, was charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He was jailed for two years and eight months.

Sameer Amin, 31, of Hovey Close, Manchester, was charged with conspiring to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis. He received a two-year suspended sentence.

Paul Moxham, 50, of Whalley Road, Altham West, was charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He received a two-year suspended sentence.

Aston Johnson, 20, of Brear Vale, Oswaldtwistle, was charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He received a two-year suspended sentence.

Lewis Lord, Joseph Oakes and Aston Johnson acted as drug runners | Lancashire Police

What did Lancashire Police say following the investigation?

Det Sgt Stu Peall, of the East Exploitation Team, said: “These seven men played key roles in what they thought was a well-organised Class A drugs supply operation.

“Through dedicated police work we managed to unravel their trafficking operation and put them before the courts – even Joseph Oakes who thought he would never be caught.

“We know that these OCGs exploit the most vulnerable members of society and cause misery in the areas in which they operate. We will continue to target these groups, dismantle their operations and put their members before the courts.”

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner said that “results like this highlight the often unseen work being carried out around the clock”.

He added: "Strong deterrents and proactive enforcement are key, as is focusing on intervention to stop crime in its tracks and break the cycles of reoffending.