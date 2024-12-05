This is the dramatic moment a crack and heroin dealer desperately tries to escape police as they cut through his front door with a chainsaw.

Shocking video shows Abdulaziz Haruna, 26, jumping above a police officer using the chainsaw as officers tried to force entry to his home.

Officers were visibly taken aback by the unconventional escape attempt, and can be heard shouting in shock as he lands on the ground.

He was then arrested before he was treated for injuries caused by broken glass.

Haruna, of Sheffield, was jailed for more than seven years at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, November 29.

Despite trying to deny his crimes at interview, he pleaded guilty to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin during a hearing at Bradford Crown Court on January 22, 2024.

Police found evidence of his involvement in a drugs line worth £287,280 while executing a warrant at his home in February 2023.

Officers paid him a second visit at his home on May 24, 2023, where they used a chainsaw to force entry.

Haruna attempted to escape, crashing out of the door as they tried to cut through.

He had been involved in the drugs line, called 'MO', for 10 months.

South Yorkshire Police officers say they also found pictures on his Snapchat account, where he posed with large amounts of cash.

Detective Constable Darcy Hope, said: "Haruna denied any wrongdoing when we initially searched his home in February 2023, but his desperate attempt to escape arrest during our second visit - in which he seriously endangered his own safety - suggested otherwise.

"This has been a complex investigation involving numerous lines of enquiry which led to us being able to expose Haruna's role in a sophisticated drug dealing enterprise.

"Drugs have a huge impact on vulnerable members of our society who are taken advantage of by criminals who don't care who they hurt as long as they are making money.

"This was demonstrated by Haruna posting pictures to his Snapchat account which showed him posing with large amounts of cash.

"Friday's result is the culmination of a lengthy process and I am pleased that Haruna will now be spending Christmas behind bars thanks to the work of our dedicated team.

"Our fight against drugs continues and I want to make it very clear that we are stronger with your help."