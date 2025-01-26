This video More videos

Watch the incredible moment a cocker spaniel wins at a popular board game.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adorable footage (click to play above) shows the moment when Nancy, a cocker spaniel, scores a winning line of Connect, after studying the board.

The assistance dog can also stack hoops and give a high five - and she does it all in memory of her best friend Bella, another Cocker Spaniel who died recently aged 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nancy studying the Connect board before making a move. | ugc

High fives from a clever canine

The remarkable story of the two super Spaniels was shared with the Sunderland Echo by their owner Lynn Stacey who has the help of assistance dogs as she has a number of disabilities.

Nancy, left, with her best friend Bella who died recently aged 13. | ugc

‘Bella was still doing tricks right to the end’

Lynn said: “She was my assistance dog and she loved doing jobs for me. She knew hundreds of tricks and she was still doing them right to the end.

“She could balance a book on her head and walk with it. She could do children’s puzzles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bella, the trick dog, with owner Lynn Stacey in 2015. | se

Best friends who loved to cuddle

Lynn got a second Cocker Spaniel when Nancy joined the family and she was soon showing similar talents.

Nancy was so clever that she even learned new tricks from Bella, and one of them was very cute.

Lynn would ask Nancy who her best friend was and she would give Bella a cuddle.

Bella’s incredible talents even led Lynn to starting up an online dog training course called Bella's-Trix Dog Training. It has a following from people all over the world.