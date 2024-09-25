Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch the incredible moment cancer survivor Alison Belsham surprises the stem cell donor who saved her life, as their families meet for the first time.

A cancer survivor set up a surprise meeting - with the stem cell donor who saved her life.

Alison Belsham, 57, and donor Rachel Rees, 31, met for the first time in a heart-warming moment caught on camera.

Rachel flew home from Australia expecting to visit friends and loved ones in her hometown of Llanelli, Wales. But unknown to her, Rachel’s family and her stem cell recipient Alison had arranged a surprise get-together for the pair to meet.

Alison Belsham (L) with donor Rachel Rees (R). | Welsh Blood Service / SWNS

The pair were ‘matched’ after an urgent worldwide search took place in 2017, when Alison from Newport in Wales was diagnosed with leukaemia for a second time.

The transplant Alison received used Rachel’s healthy donor stem cells to replace her own cancer-causing cells. Since then, Alison has been cancer-free.

Alison and Rachel are hoping their story will encourage more people to sign up with the blood service.

Rachel said: “I am so proud of her, proud of her recovery, proud of her tenacity and I am just so thankful that she reached out to meet me. I am so glad to see Alison happy and healthy, having our families meet has been so, so special.’’

Alison said: “There can never be enough ‘thank yous’, there can never be enough words to express somebody doing something like that. I now get the chance to live a full life, spend precious time with my children and see my grandson grow up.’’