Arctic fox pups at Wildwood Trust wildlife park share blood-lolly birthday treat

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 24th May 2025, 10:03 BST

A super-sweet pack of Arctic Fox pups celebrate their first birthday - with a blood lolly.

Watch the moment when an adorable pack of Arctic Foxes share their favourite treat - an blood and fish ice lolly.

The pups turned one year old, and celebrated with their mum, Flo, with the special cooling treat.

Arctic foxes share blood-lolly birthday treat | Wildwood Trust

Sharing the wonderful clip on social media, a spokesperson for Wildwood Trust wrote: “Last week, Flo and her pups shared a little birthday treat and a blood & fishy ice lolly (their fav!) Can’t believe these pups are only one year old They’re bigger than Flo.”

To visit the Arctic Foxes and learn more, visit https://kent.wildwoodtrust.org/

