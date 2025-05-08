Unlock the hidden gems in Switzerland for Eurovision 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eurovision 2025 is around the corner and this year, the medieval city of Basel in Switzerland will host the competition, following Nemo's triumphant win with "The Code" in 2024. Basel is set to welcome all of Europe to enjoy the spectacular performances at the world's largest music competition.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aside from the sparkly dresses, emotional ballads and eccentric performances, the vibrant city of Basel provides a range of historical and cultural landmarks including the vibrant Carnival Fountain, historic city gate to Basel’s Old Town and the botanical Merian Garten filled with sprawling Swiss flowers.

To help Eurovision fanatics this May, TUI River Cruises and First Choice has provided a list of must-do’s when exploring the city!

Explore the 12th century Medieval city of Basel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basel, Switzerland

Visit the Medieval old town whilst sailing down the river Rhine. This Gothic 12th century inspired architecture is full of rich history including the tomb of the 16th-century Dutch scholar, Erasmus of Rotterdam. Visitors can view the rich-city views from high viewing points and friendly famers markets filled with local homemade produce a stone’s throw away from either their hotel or river cruise ship.

TUI River Cruises offers a seven-night Sail the Southern Rhine from Frankfurt, Germany on TUI Isla from £1255 per person. Price based on 2 adults sharing a Deck 1 Superior Cabin on a Full Board Plus* basis. Calling at Frankfurt Germany, Koblenz, Germany, Rudesheim, Germany, Speyer, Germany, Kehl (for Strasbourg), Germany, Breisach, Germany and Basel, Switzerland. Includes BA flights from London Heathrow to Amsterdam on 11th August 2025, 23kg of luggage per person, transfers, tips, and service charges.

Eat out at the bustling indoor Markthalle Basel

Food fanatics can explore the city’s culinary landscape visiting the Markthalle Basel, which is included in First Choice’s Self-guided Food Tour excursion, where you can try international cuisines and Swiss dishes including fondue, raclette and iconic Älplermagronen. With a range of samples of different dishes to choose from, visitors can find the right dish for them.

Basel, Switzerland

Pick a stay at the BandB Hotel Basel, a sleek, modern hotel just a 20 minute walk to the enchanting Basel old town. Prices from £321** per person. Price is based on 2 adults sharing a standard double room, on a room only basis for 3 nights, flights departing from London Gatwick on 6th June 2025. Hand luggage only and transfers not included. For more information visit firstchoice.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find the ‘covered’ bridge in the nearby medieval city of Lucerne

Uncover the hidden gem of Lucerne with TUI River Cruises’ Lucerne City Tour excursion. The city is known for its magic-filled fairy tale architecture and scenic views. Look out for a lion monument carved into a sheer rock face, before heading towards the shores of Lake Lucerne – right beside the city, at the foot of a peak known as ‘Dragon Mountain'. The tour will uncover the unique landmarks, a covered bridge decorated with century-old works of art and much more.

TUI River Cruises offers a seven-night Rhine Chateaux & Gateauxfrom Frankfurt, Germany on TUI Isla from £1499 per person. Price based on 2 adults sharing a Deck 1 Standard Cabin on a Full Board Plus* basis. Calling at Frankfurt, Germany, Koblenz, Germany, Rüdesheim, Germany, Speyer, Germany, Kehl (for Strasbourg), Germany, Breisach, Germany and Basel, Switzerland. Includes British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Frankfurton 16 June 2025, 23kg of luggage per person, transfers, tips, and service charges.