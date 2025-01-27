Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Finance expert Martyn James has revealed his top tips to save and budget for big holidays, including up to £1,395 in savings

If you’re dreaming of a sunny getaway just like everyone else in the UK, there’s a way to make sure you don’t miss out on saving over £1,000 on your summer holiday, according to a top finance expert.

If you’re scanning for holidays, make sure you plan ahead for everything from flights to car parking, as this will save you a fortune in the long run, says finance expert Martyn James, who has revealed his top tips to save and budget for big holidays, including up to £1,395 in savings.

“I recommend making a savings account from the offset to make the most of the interest on the cash you have, buying own brand products instead of the big names, and pre-booking everything from parking to excursions so no surprise costs creep up,” James says.

“Think ahead about what you need and scour the best deals out there and not just when you’re booking the holiday.”

A new study, by Blue Light Card, which polled 2,000 adults, revealed that one in four Brits (40 per cent) don’t think about holiday extras like toiletries, airport parking, or beauty treatments, until the last minute, meaning they miss out on small savings that all add up.

Over half of Brits (62 per cent) have started to plan their summer holidays, which they think will cost on average around £1,280. But a great holiday is more than just flights and accommodation, with nearly two in 10 Brits (18 per cent) bringing their own teabags, while others prefer to take a pack of cards and their own pillowcases.

But over a third (36 per cent) of Brits admit that they struggle to plan ahead, forcing them to make last minute purchases.

The new study, by Blue Light Card, the nation’s leading discount provider for the emergency services, NHS, social care sector, teaching community, and armed forces, reveals that Brits think they could save an average of £57 on their holidays if they made the most out of deals and discounts as well as budget-planned ahead.

However, clever budgeting and savings tips could save individuals up to £350 and families and groups £1,395 per holiday, reveals James.

‘Discount codes and exclusive savings can really help, especially when they can be stacked on-top of existing deals! For four million people across the UK - including quite a few of my friends - using a Blue Light Card can provide extra savings, making stackable discounts a no brainer!’

Tarun Gidoomal, at Blue Light Card, says: "When it comes to saving on holidays, planning ahead and thinking about all of the things you need, is key.”

The best travel deals with Blue Light Card right now:

Hotels.com: Save an exclusive 12%. Increased discount available from 23rd Jan – 2nd Feb

Expedia: Save 10% on bookings

Jet2holidays – Save an additional £60. Valid until 31stJanuary

loveholidays – Save up to £400 off selected holidays, plus an extra £70 off. Valid: 27th January – 2nd February

EasyJet Holidays - £30 gift voucher available on all bookings. Valid to 31st January

Virgin Atlantic Holidays – Save £150. Offer valid to 31st January

British Airways Holidays – Get a £30 giftcard on bookings. Valid to 31st January

APH – Save up to 22% offer valid to 31st January

Viator – Increased discount of 12% offer valid to 29th January

Holiday Extras – Save 15% on Lounges valid to 2nd February

Sykes Cottages – Save £30 on bookings. Valid to 31stJanuary

Membership for access to market-leading discounts and rewards is quick and easy. Register online at www.bluelightcard.co.uk . A card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years