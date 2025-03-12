A study conducted last year has identified the top hidden gem holiday destinations across England. Monyash – located five miles away from Bakewell – has been ranked among the country’s best staycation spots.
Schofields Insurance, a leading provider of holiday home insurance, conducted the study – using data including crime rates and a tourist attraction score.
As part of the research, Schofields Insurance also surveyed 1,000 adults aged over 18 in the UK to identify their top locations for holiday homes, which helped to uncover a number of villages and small towns that rarely appear in lists for the top holiday cottage destinations in England.
We decided to visit Monyash ourselves to see why it had ranked so highly – will you be making plans to visit Monyash over the coming weeks?
1. Monyash
Monyash should be at the top of your list for any Peak District trips. Photo: Brian Eyre
Schofields encouraged holidaymakers to consider Monyash instead of staying in nearby tourist hotspot Bakewell. They said: “This is a hidden gem of a village with a remarkably low crime rate of 12.05 crimes per 100 thousand people, making it the 32nd safest village in Derbyshire.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Excellent base for exploration
Schofields said: “It is famed for its five ponds, 20 wells and thriving community, but it is also located perfectly in the rolling hills of the stunning Lathkill Dale - making it an excellent base to explore the Peak District.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Close to popular attractions
Schofields added: “Just a short car journey away, you can access all the best the Peak District has to offer. This includes the Monsal Dale Headstone Viaduct and the Monsal Trail cycling route along the old railway line, as well as the iconic Chatsworth House and the spa town of Buxton. And of course, you’re just a stone’s throw from Bakewell’s famed tarts, puddings and pies!” Photo: Brian Eyre