We visited a scenic Peak District village that is a perfect day trip destination this summer – close to popular attractions including Chatsworth House and Haddon Hall

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Jul 2025, 10:38 BST
These photos show why you should visit this Peak District village on your next day out this summer.

Monyash is a picturesque village nestled in the heart of the Peak District, and is perfect for anyone planning a day trip this summer.

We visited Monyash ourselves to explore the village – and these photos show why it is ideal for anyone looking to venture off the beaten track over the coming weeks.

Monyash is the perfect summer day trip destination.

1. Monyash

Monyash is the perfect summer day trip destination. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
You can head straight out of the village across the White Peak landscape, with walks to suit everyone, from four mile circulars to long distance trails such as The Limestone Way.

2. Walking routes

You can head straight out of the village across the White Peak landscape, with walks to suit everyone, from four mile circulars to long distance trails such as The Limestone Way. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Monyash is an ideal base from which to explore some of the Peak District’s most scenic countryside.

3. Peak District

Monyash is an ideal base from which to explore some of the Peak District’s most scenic countryside. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Bulls Head is a historic inn that is perfect for anyone wanting to enjoy a meal or something to drink.

4. Local pub

The Bulls Head is a historic inn that is perfect for anyone wanting to enjoy a meal or something to drink. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictHaddon HallChatsworth House
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice