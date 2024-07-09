These photos show why Bakewell is ranked as the most stylish place to live across Derbyshire – with the Peak District town beating Buxton, Castleton and Tideswell to the crown

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Jul 2024, 14:05 BST
Bakewell is the most stylish place to live in Derbyshire – according to a new survey.

The Peak District town was Derbyshire’s highest rated location in a list of the 60 most stylish places across the country - compiled by online store Furniturebox.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of their buildings, their scenery, how ‘Instagrammable’ their best features are and their popularity as a filming location.

Buxton was ranked as the second most stylish place in Derbyshire - followed by Edale, Castleton and Tideswell.

These photos show why these towns and villages were rated so highly - would you like to live in any of these places? You can find the full list of the UK’s 60 most stylish places in Furniturebox’s guide here.

Idyllically situated on the banks of the river Wye, Bakewell is the biggest town in the Peak District National Park.

1. Biggest town in the Peak District

Idyllically situated on the banks of the river Wye, Bakewell is the biggest town in the Peak District National Park.

With mellow stone buildings, a medieval five-arched stone bridge and quaint courtyards, Bakewell is a magnet for painters, photographers and sightseers alike.

2. Tourist hotspot

With mellow stone buildings, a medieval five-arched stone bridge and quaint courtyards, Bakewell is a magnet for painters, photographers and sightseers alike.

Haddon Hall in Bakewell was used as a location for the Hollywood movie The Princess Bride.

3. Haddon Hall

Haddon Hall in Bakewell was used as a location for the Hollywood movie The Princess Bride.

Bakewell was ranked as the sixth most stylish place across the country - with Grassington in North Yorkshire taking the national crown.

4. Bakewell

Bakewell was ranked as the sixth most stylish place across the country - with Grassington in North Yorkshire taking the national crown.

