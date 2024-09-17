Peak District amongst top 10 off-peak holiday destinations according to Staycation experts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Forest crowned best staycation spot for an out-of-season break, followed by the Peak District and Somerset.

Holiday letting experts from holidaycottages.co.uk have revealed the UK’s top 10 staycation spots for those looking to beat the crowds and travel out of season for their next holiday.

From idyllic coastal towns to beautiful wildlife havens, with the New Forest taking poll position followed by the Peak District and Somerset, the list is packed with a diverse range of locations across the UK, ensuring there is something for every kind of holidaymaker.

In putting the list together, staycation experts at holidaycottages.co.uk looked at the most cost-effective time to book a holiday let in the UK, the areas which are most popular and the destinations which are the most up and coming for an off season break.

The Peak District comes in at number 2 in the top 10 of off-peak holiday destinations to add to your bucket list.

Ranked in order based on popularity, affordability, and variety of things to see and do, the top 10 out-of-season holiday destinations in the UK include:

1. New Forest

2. Peak District

3. Somerset

4. Isle of Wight

5. Devon

6. Kent

7. North Yorkshire

8. Suffolk

9. Northumberland

10. Sussex

As many holidaymakers look to avoid the heaving crowds and high prices, Joby Mussell, Chief Commercial Officer at holidaycottages.co.uk, comments: “The UK is teeming with beautiful cities, towns, and regions that make fantastic staycation destinations all year round.

"While summer may seem like the obvious time to book a holiday, travelling out of season can reap many rewards. First and foremost, the cost tends to be cheaper.

"In fact, our data shows that a property that sleeps two people is on average 27% cheaper in the low season, and often with that comes lux for less so you can really enjoy value for money by bagging a bargain. Based on our booking volumes, it’s clear to see that holidaymakers are already using this to their advantage.”

Here, the experts at holidaycottages.co.uk reveals why these off-season gems are well worth a visit:

New Forest

From roaming wildlife to majestic trails, it’s easy to see why New Forest has come out top, with holidaycottages.co.uk revealing it as the most popular region to escape to in the low season.

Peak District

Peppered with fairy tale chocolate-box villages, the Peak District is one of the UK’s largest and most beautiful nature reserves, and is the UK’s second most popular out-of-season destination according to the holiday lettings agency. One for culture buffs, the region is steeped in history and is home to some of the country’s most impressive stately homes, including Chatsworth House in Bakewell, which makes an ideal place to stay nearby while in the area. With its elegant interiors, extensive art collections, and beautiful gardens, you won’t need much persuasion to visit this 16th century house. On Tripadvisor, one impressed visitor commented: “You can't miss visiting this beautiful place if you are in the area. The house, the gardens and the art are breath-taking.”

For something a little more low-key, take a leisurely stroll through the surrounding countryside or head to The Old Original Bakewell Pudding shop to try its famous Bakewell tart.

Somerset

A treasure trove of heritage and history, Somerset is not only the third most popular region in the UK for an off-peak getaway, but also the third most cost-effective.

Isle of Wight

Catch a ferry or hovercraft from England’s southern shore to the Isle of Wight, where you’ll find a destination that values life’s simple pleasures.

Devon

If you’re looking to secure an off-peak staycation for a great price without detracting from the experience, look no further than Devon. Data from holidaycottages.co.uk has found Devon is the second most cost-effective destination in the UK.

Kent

Dubbed the ‘Garden of England’, Kent is home to some of the nation’s best seaside towns where you can gorge on oysters, fish and chips, and other seafood goodness.

North Yorkshire

There are few places more beautiful in the UK than North Yorkshire. Renowned for its undulating dales and peaks, deep-forested moors with big skies, and lofty woodlands filled with birdsong, England’s largest and most rural county is every nature lover’s dream.

Suffolk

Where seaside meets countryside, Suffolk is undeniably one of the best staycation destinations in the UK. Whether you’re looking for a tranquil getaway or one that’s packed with adventure, you’ll find everything you need to make the most of your out-of-season stay.

Northumberland

For picturesque villages strewn with bunting, rugged ruinous castles, or unimpeded views that stretch for miles, Northumberland is the place to be. Autumn brings woodland walks carpeted with golden leaves, while winter is full of simple pleasures, from frost-nipped trails to stargazing adventures.

Sussex

Sussex is one of the most up-and-coming staycation destinations in the UK, with 140 miles of coastline and magnificent countryside, rich with grand stately homes, majestic castles, and dazzling gardens.