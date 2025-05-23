Satisfaction soars as East Midlands Airport prepares for May half term

East Midlands Airport is preparing to welcome more than 150,000 holidaymakers over the May half term - and continue to achieve high satisfaction ratings for its customers.

Last month, 72% of customers using landside facilities and 66% using terminal facilities said they would recommend the airport to friends and family – its highest ever scores in the aviation industry-wide Net Promoter Score ratings system.

Travellers choosing East Midlands Airport are benefiting from investment which has seen big improvements across the airport since last year. The latest changes include next-generation scanners in the modernised security hall, making the process even quicker and easier than it already is – with 99% of passengers waiting for 15 minutes or less throughout last year.

A brand new bar, Alembic, and totally refurbished Escape Lounge have opened in the departure lounge, along with new-look toilet and baby change facilities. A barrierless payment system has also been introduced at the re-designed Rapid Drop Off area, aimed at making things quicker and easier for customers. Newly landscaped areas are nearing completion outside the extended security hall, including a new memorial garden.

These improvements are on top of activity last year when the airport’s five-year £120m investment programme was launched. This included Castle Rock refurbishing its Bar & Kitchen and opening a new bar, The Yard; a new larger JD Sports outlet opening; new customer seating; new multi faith room; and upgrades to the runway, taxiways and air traffic control equipment.

May half term is a big getaway as the summer season gathers pace, with firm favourites such as Alicante, Tenerife and Malaga joined by new destinations such as Boa Vista in Cape Verdi and Burgas in Bulgaria with TUI and Jet2 offering extra capacity on their flights to Corfu.

East Midlands Airport’s Customer Services and Planning Director Mike Grimes said: “We’re looking forward to May half term when thousands of families will be starting their holidays with us.

“Our latest satisfaction ratings are really pleasing and reflect how important it is to us that customers have an effortless and enjoyable experience here. The improvements we’ve carried out help to significantly enhance that experience, but it’s our fabulous staff who make it the friendly airport that people want to fly from time and time again.”

