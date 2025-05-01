No barriers to easy drop off at East Midlands Airport from today (May 1)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anyone planning to drop people off for their flights at East Midlands Airport is reminded that the arrangements have changed from today (Thursday 1 May).

Until now, people using the airport’s Rapid Drop Off area pulled up at an exit barrier and paid the fee by card or cash. Instead, the barriers have now been removed and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will capture vehicle registration numbers, meaning no payment is made on exit. The new barrierless system is similar to those used at other airports and toll bridges and tunnels.

Users of the Rapid Drop Off option will simply leave the area and then have until midnight the following day to pay the charge — either online by visiting pay.eastmidlandsairport.com or by calling 0345 222 1517. Frequent users, including taxi drivers, will be able to set up an auto-pay account for added convenience. Clear signage about the changes is in place at the airport.

Charges remain £5 for the first 15 minutes and £1 per minute thereafter up to a maximum of 30 minutes. Airport visitors also have the option to park for free for up to an hour in a mid-stay car park and take a ten-minute walk or short free shuttle bus ride to the terminal.

The removal of barriers at East Midlands Airport's Rapid Drop Off area will make it quicker and easier for customers

The move is part of a wider package of improvements at the airport and aims to improve the overall experience for drivers and passengers by streamlining the process, reducing congestion and helping to avoid additional charges caused by delays when leaving the area.

Customer Services and Planning Director at East Midlands Airport, Mike Grimes, said: “We have put this in place to make the start of the customer journey quicker and easier where previously we have seen some queues and delays.

“Rapid Drop Off is what we call it and that’s exactly what we want it to be. It is super simple to use and should further enhance the airport experience on top of the many other improvements we have carried out recently.”

Improvements completed as the airport marks its 60th anniversary include the transformation and enlargement of the security hall to introduce next-generation scanning equipment; new and improved bars, restaurants and Escape Lounge; upgrades to toilets and baby change facilities; refurbishment of the Meet & Greet office; and upgrades to the runway and taxiways.