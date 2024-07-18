EMA’s handy hints to make your effortless airport experience even better

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The summer holidays are here and East Midlands Airport (EMA) is ready to make the start of your trip as effortless as possible.

EMA is the easy way to get away, based next to a major network, making access simple and efficient from all directions.

There are plenty of parking spaces close to the terminal and many frequent buses serving the airport with convenient stops around the site.

The journey through the airport is equally straightforward, with more than 99% of customers clearing security within 15 minutes.

Twilight check-in is among the handy hints for an even easier experience at EMA

And to make the experience even better, EMA is offering some handy hints for its customers to consider.

Twilight/day before check-in with free parking

If you’re travelling with Jet2 or Tui, both airlines offer ‘twilight’ or ‘day before’ check-in options, which comes with free parking at the airport.

· Twilight/day before check-in operates daily between 4.30pm-9pm for flights up to 12pm the next day, from desks 18 & 19 for Jet2 and from desk 32 for Tui

· EMA offers up to 90 minutes free parking for anyone using these services. Customers are advised to park in Short Stay 1 car park and go to the car park Meet & Greet office to validate their token for free exit by presenting their baggage labels and booking details.

One hour free parking for drop-off/pick-ups

There is a free alternative option to using the airport’s Rapid Drop-Off area close to the terminal for people dropping off or picking up family or friends.

· A pick-up or drop-off option allows free parking for up to 60 minutes at the Long Stay 2 car park

· Long Stay 2 is a 15-20 minute walk from the terminal. Alternatively, a free shuttle bus operates 24 hours a day, every day. With shuttle buses every 20 minutes, it’s a quick journey from the car park to the terminal doors. When returning, the pick-up zone is just outside arrivals.

Assisted travel

For anyone requiring extra help getting through the airport and onto their plane, EMA offers an award-winning Assisted Travel service.

· Those with mobility difficulties can receive help with their own wheelchair or hire wheelchairs and mobility scooters. Those requesting it can be accompanied through quieter routes through the airport and use specially set-aside waiting areas and quiet rooms

· Help is also at hand on return from your holiday, with one-to-one assistance through baggage reclaim

· The full range of Assisted Travel services available can be found here Assisted Travel | East Midlands Airport

Airport Lounge

EMA’s Escape Lounge offers customers peace of mind that they will have a place to sit and relax ahead of their flights, while enjoying food and drinks.

· Escape Lounge places are bookable in advance from £30.99 per person, which includes food and drinks.

· Unlimited ultra-fast private wi-fi, charging ports and digital access to over 7,000 newspapers and magazines are also available.

Click and collect

You can save time and potential hassle by reserving items that can be bought in the airport’s departure lounge. This includes items in the World Duty Free section, as well as at the airport’s Boots outlet.

· Ordering items from Boots with a delivery date three days before your flight can help you plan your packing. The 100ml liquid limit still applies on hand luggage, but once you’re through security, you can pop into the Boots store and pick up pre-ordered items including larger bottles of toiletries and suncream

· Spirits, perfumes and sunglasses can all be ordered from World Duty Free online between 24 hours and 30 days before travel, which comes with a 10% discount.

EMA’s Customer Services and Planning Director Mike Grimes said: “We pride ourselves on providing an effortless experience for our customers, but these are a few ways to make things even easier.

“Customers can also help us to help them have a smooth journey through the airport by making sure they’ve put any liquids, of no more than 100ml, in clear plastic bags and - along with any electrical items - separated them from their hand luggage while going through security.”