East Midlands Airport: The 9 new direct routes launching from East Midlands Airport in 2026

The summer holidays may be over, but the sun-lovers among you may already be contemplating your next trip for 2026.

It’s no secret that booking holidays well in advance can save hundreds of pounds, which is why it’s a good idea to already have one eye on your plans for next year.

With more than 80 destinations to choose from, those of us here in Nottinghamshire are lucky to have the East Midlands Airport on our doorstep.

But if none of those take your fancy, you’ll be pleased to know that the airport is operating more than half a dozen new routes in 2026.

From North Africa to the beautiful Mediterranean, many of these routes are already taking bookings.

Explore these 9 new destinations that you can fly direct to from East Midlands Airport in 2026:

The 7 new direct routes launching from East Midlands Airport in 2026 Several new routes will be launching from East Midlands Airport in 2026.

Agadir, Morocco Jet2 will be starting flights from EMA to Agadir, Morocco, from November 2026. This weekly service will run throughout the 2026/27 winter season, until March 2027.

Costa de Almeria, Spain Flights from EMA to Costa de Almeria, via Jet2, will begin in summer 2026. This is one of 6 brand new Jet2 routes launching from EMA in summer 2026.

Preveza, Greece Those after some Mediterranean sun can reach the Greek city of Preveza with Jet2 from summer 2026.