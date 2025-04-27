Win for Buxton first and history made by fifth team

Zia Islam 98 and 3 for 22

Buxton 1st team travelled to Derby Congregational in Division 2 of the Derbyshire County Cricket League and in hope of a reply to last weeks defeat. Losing the toss, Buxton were put into bat hoping to get off to a strong start.

This was quickly put to a halt as Buxton found themselves 13 for 3 after some good bowling from the Derby congregational opening bowlers. Buxton fought well with opener Ben Marsden batting well with Harry Griffin as they battled the swinging ball on a sticky wicket.

Batting smartly and running well, Buxton continued to fight their way back into the game. Harry fell for a well-made 33. Buxton scrambled their way to 199 for 9 off 45 overs, thanks to contributions from Andrew Slater (24) and Ben Marsden who carried his bat through the innings finishing on a well-made 86 not out.

In reply, the Derby Congregational side got off to a strong start. Buxton finally taking their first wicket with the score 81 for 1. Tight bowling from Fran Slater and Corey Griffin, the Home side soon found themselves 103 for 4. Momentum now with Buxton, they continued to pick wickets as Derby soon found them themselves 164-8. Bowling under pressure at the end, Harry Griffin and Nick Allen closed out the game, bowling out Derby Congregational for 190 in 44.4 overs.

A great result for the Bux, a result that will surely kick start their season as they look to go again next week at home to Sandiacre.

Buxton 2nd team newly promoted to Division 5 North won by 2 runs at home against Ashbourne 1st team. Buxton batted first scoring 237 for 7 off 45 overs (Zia Ul Islam 98, Dave Belfield 42 and Joel Dowland 40). Ashbourne were bowled out for 235 in 43.3 overs (Zia Ul Islam 3 for 22 including a caught-and-bowled for the winning wicket, and Tom Griffin 3 for 41).

Buxton 3rd team won by 51 runs against Alfreton 3rd team in Division 8 North. Buxton making 231 for 9 off 40 overs (J. Blackwell 38 and F. Smith 36). Alfreton 180 all out off 37.2 overs (A. Carratt 4 for 18 off 6 overs).

Buxton 4th team were playing Whittington Wanderers 2nd team away in Division 9 North winning by 66 runs. Buxton making 171.7 off 40 overs (Gareth Crispin 76 not out). Whittington in reply 105 all out off 35.1 overs (Luke Crispin 4 wickets for 14 tuns off 9 overs).

A first for Buxton in their history is the 5th team and to help out local clubs are playing at Great Longstone Cricket Club in Division 10 North. Hollinsend Methodists 3rd team were the opposition in this first game, batting first Hollinsend scored 173 for 7 off 40 overs (Chris Allen 3 for 23). In reply Buxton were bowled out for 62 off 37.1 overs.