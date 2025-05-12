Victories for New Mills, Tintwistle and Dinting in the Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League

It was another busy weekend around the Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League.

The cricketing action across the Derbyshire & Cheshire League on the weekend of May 10th was packed with close finishes, impressive individual performances, and dominant team displays.

From nail-biting one-run finishes in Division 1 to commanding victories in Divisions 2 and 3, the weekend delivered entertainment and excitement for players and supporters alike.

Division 1 Highlights

In one of the closest matches of the weekend, Birch Vale 1st XI fell just short against Tintwistle 1st XI. Tintwistle posted 144 for 9, with W Harmer impressing claiming 5 for 22. In reply, Birch Vale we 1 run short ending on 144 for 9 in a tense finish.

Dinting 1st XI posted a commanding total of 293 runs in their innings. T. George contributed a robust 88, while J. Lythgoe added 52. The bowling attack was led by C. Barnard, who took 5 for 56. Newton, in response, scored 237/6, with G. Diedericks contributing a valuable 63. However, Dinting’s total proved too much, and they won comfortably by 56 runs.

Hayfield 1st XI struggled to get going, bowled out for just 68 runs, with A. Melnyk delivering a superb spell of 5 for 25. High Lane, chasing a small target, reached 70/3 and won by 7 wickets, maintaining their strong start to the season.

Hazel Grove 1st XI were bowled out for just 80 runs but Colm Nunn then produced a magic spell of 6 for 28 as Old Glossop were bowled out for 56 runs.

New Mills 1st XI chased down Broadbottoms total of 217/7 for the loss of 6 wickets. H Van Raay hit a magnificent 107 from 109 balls, including 10 fours and 3 sixes. However the total wasn’t enough and H. Lomakin-Rogers scored 50 as New Mills narrowly edged the match, winning by 4 wickets.

Whaley Bridge scored 134 runs, while Dove Holes chased successfully, reaching 137/3 with valuable contributions from D. Gilbride (51) and Jack Gregory (52). Dove Holes won by 7 wickets.

Division 2 Highlights

Broadbottom 2nd XI fell short against Pott Shrigley 1st XI, posting 211/9 5 runs short of Pott Shrigleys total of 216/5. C. James scored an important 62, and R. Caslaw finished unbeaten with 74*.

Chapel 1st XI successfully chased 94 set by Hollingworth 1st XI, thanks largely to M. Newiss who scored a vital 50. They achieved the target easily, winning by 6 wickets.

Newton 2nd XI scored 198, with A. Basit contributing 63. In response Dinting were just 13 runs short R. Townsend scored 50 and G. Draper58.

Dove Holes were all out for 148 and I Heathcotes 52 saw the visitors reach the target for the loss of 5 wickets.

Hazel Grove 2nd XI chased 170/7 against Old Glossop 2nd XI, who scored 168. A. Hein scored 52, and despite A. Khans5 for 35 Hazel Grove won by 3 wickets.

Buxworth 1st XI bowled out Tintwistle 2nd XI for 81, with J. Lister taking 5 for 8. Buxworth comfortably chased the target, finishing 84/1, winning by 9 wickets.

Division 3 Highlights

Charlesworth 2nd XI made a strong showing with 172/9, but Birch Vale 2nd XI chased successfully, reaching 173/4. J. Barrett was unbeaten on 75*, and Birch Vale won by 6 wickets.

High Lane 2nd XI narrowly defeated New Mills 2nd XI by 5 runs, posting 190/6 in their innings. New Mills responded with 185/6, falling just short.

Hollingworth 2nd XI delivered a crushing victory over Hayfield 2nd XI, bowling them out for 73 after posting 201. F. Malik scored 84 as Hayfields J. Wood took 5 for 6, Hollingworth winning by 128 runs.

Chapel posted 201ao thanks to B Bradbury’s 62. Pott Shrigley were then all out for just 65 as Chapel won by 163 runs.