Tough start for Buxton Cricket Club

Buxton won the toss and opted to bat first on a green, ‘April’ wicket.

Wickets fell early with credit to some consistent bowling spells, leaving Buxton on 20/2 within ten overs.

Small partnerships formed as opener, Goli, and the middle order of Whitehouse, Slater and Sollis all made contributions.

Harry Griffin of Buxton Cricket Club

However, this made no real damage as the Ockbrook attack continued to pick away at the batsmen and wickets began to fall in clusters towards the latter stage of their innings.

Buxton were unable to withstand their 45 overs and were all out for 117.

Ockbrook’s batting innings started solidly. H Griffin showed a great spell of economical bowling to start Buxton’s attack. However, the away side remained consistent and dealt with any bad deliveries accordingly.

Wickets fell from the bowling of Tattersall and C Griffin, however this provided no real damage as Ockbrook cruised to their target within 30 overs, supported by performances from their opening bat, J Smith (60), and number 4 batsmen Z Ashfaq (28).

In other games, Buxton 2nds were away to Staveley Welfare firsts in Division 6 North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League.