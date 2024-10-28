The Hope Valley Football League: Round-up report

Another weekend of Hope Valley Football League and League Cup action was on offer this Saturday with thrills, spills and upsets prior to the return of the Derbyshire Cup next week.

The Premier Division kicked off at Western Lane, with Buxworth Firsts facing Tideswell United. Buxworth Firsts were looking to shake off consecutive defeats to Hayfield Firsts, with Tideswell seeking their first victory of the season. Buxworth bounced back in style, taking all 3 points in a 4-0 win. Aaron Hall, Anthony Hunter, Aaron Jones and Nicky Wood each grabbed a goal on the day, which provides Buxworth with some momentum heading into their County Cup fixture against the 19th Hole next weekend.

Chapel Town Firsts welcomed Furness Vale to Rowton Park, with Chapel wanting to protect their unbeaten status for another week at least! They did just that, with a convincing 7-2 victory over the prestigious Vale. Josh Wood opened the scoring, with Joel Hollamby adding their 2nd just 2 minutes later. Tyson Elwin got himself a brace, before Seth Riley, Tyler Arnfield, and Josh Edwards capped Chapel’s haul for the day. Furness’ consolation goals came from Ben Lomas and Lucas Wild.

Dronfield FC (Baslow) welcomed the current Champions, Dove Holes Firsts, in a fixture that Dronfield wanted to make a statement in. They made it 3 wins from their last 3 games, beating the champions 5-2 on the day and moving into 3rd place in the Premier Division.

The final fixture from the Premier Division saw last seasons promoted teams, the 19th Hole and Hayfield Firsts face off for the first time since the move up. Hayfield join Chapel Town in the unbeaten category and had no intention of giving that title up this weekend. The league leaders won 6-0, maintaining their 2-point lead at the summit. Elliot Brownsword added another goal to his season record, with Harry and Ollie Wyatt also hitting the net. Hayfield’s other 3 goals came from the same player, and it will come of no shock to anyone who has been following their progress that they were provided by Joe Armstrong, who has scored a hattrick two weeks in a row and is now his 5th hattrick of the season.

The A Division saw just two league fixtures played, and we kicked off at the Leadmill Football Ground in Hathersage, who locked horns with Buxworth Firsts. Hathersage got an impressive point against league leaders Chapel Town Reserves last weekend, and clearly used that confidence to pick up all 3 points this weekend, beating Buxworth Reserves 5-2 and moving into 3rd place in the A Division.

Youlgrave United closed the divisional fixtures for the weekend as they played top of the table Chapel Town Reserves. Youlgrave have had a slow start to the season, and many would have thought that Chapel’s Reserves would pick up another 3 points. Youlgrave had other plans however, and handed Chapel Reserves their first loss of the season, winning the match 4-1. Zachary Bryer and Shane Spencer each grabbed a goal for Pommie, with Lewis Smith’s brace capping off an excellent day for the boys in blue. George Rowland’s goal in the 16th minute unfortunately wasn’t enough for Chapel Reserves to maintain their perfect record.

The Cliff Ellis Memorial Trophy continued this weekend as well, with Calver facing Hayfield Reserves and both sides looking to progress through the tournament. Hayfield Firsts are the current holders of this trophy, but Calver made sure they remained in contention by beating Hayfield Reserves 6-2. James Littlewood put Calver ahead with the game looking fairly even come the break at just 1-0. However, Rob Littlewood had different ideas for Calver and scored a hattrick to see Calver through. Oleh Malakhov and Jake Casey grabbed Calvers other 2 goals, with Hayfield Reserves’ responses courtesy of Ferris Wild and James Clancy.

The final fixture of the weekend concluded the Cliff Ellis Memorial Trophies opening round, with Dove Holes Reserves playing Blazing Rag at the Dove Holes Cricket Club. Dove stole the show with a professional performance, as they progressed through to the Semi-Final beating Blazing Rag 5-0. Ryann Bradd and Joe Dale both got their names onto the scoresheet, with Jake Keeling making the headlines with a hattrick to add to his seasonal tally.

Both division standings at the summit remain unchanged, with Hayfield Firsts in first place of the Premier Division and Chapel Town Reserves sitting top of the A Division. The golden boot race is also unchanged, as Joe Armstrong’s hattrick sees his total for the season now a whopping 18 goals in just 6 games. Ayr Barker keeps his place in 1st secure for another week, with his teammate Rob Littlewood breathing down his neck after recent impressive performances. Keep an eye on the league’s social media pages for the release of the fixture list regarding next weekends Derbyshire Cup takeover, which sees our clubs facing off against some of the counties best squads at grassroots level!