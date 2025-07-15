The Hope Valley Amateur Football League confirms who is in what division

The A Division - 2025/2026

With the new season on the horizon, the Hope Valley Amateur Football League can now confirm its constitution.

Pre-season has begun for most clubs and even with the intense heat the country has faced in recent weeks, it hasn’t stopped teams within the Hope Valley Amateur Football League preparing for the upcoming season which looks set to be one of the most exciting ones to date. This will be the league’s 117th season since the founding year in 1907, but who will be competing this year?

The Premier Division were due to have 10 teams compete this season, however, Ashover FC have now retracted their application, so 9 teams will now compete for the division title. Bamford and Buxworth have both confirmed their places in the top division, as have current champions Chapel Town FC. Dove Holes will be looking to go all the way this season as well, as they narrowly missed out on the title on goal difference. Dronfield FC (Baslow) will now be known as Dronfield Town B, with their merge now fully completed. Furness Vale will want to build off of their strong finish to the 24/25 campaign, whilst Hayfield will continue to push for first place after a fantastic debut season in the Premier Division last year. The 19th Hole are the last club in the division who remain from last season, with the 9th spot being filled by newcomers Gamesley FC. Gamesley are based in Glossop and will be back in action for the first time since the 2015/2016 season where they finished 8th in the Cheshire Football League Premier Division.

The A Division will see 10 teams compete this year, as Tideswell United drop into the competition from the Premier Division. Blazing Rag, Calver and Hathersage have all confirmed their entries into the league, as have the respective reserve/development squads of Premier Division teams Buxworth, Chapel Town, Dove Holes and Hayfield respectively. Youlgrave United return to the division fresh and ready to go after dropping out of the division towards the latter stage last season. The league will also welcome back Fairfield FC, who have historically provided unparalleled competition in the top division previously. Fairfield return after they disbanded a few years ago, but will no doubt provide a tough test to all who face them in the 25/26 campaign.

With the constitution now finalised, here is the full list of teams and their respective division:

The Premier Division

Bamford FC

Buxworth FC

Chapel Town FC

Dove Holes FC

Dronfield Town B FC

Furness Vale FC

Gamesley FC

Hayfield FC

The 19th Hole

The A Division

Blazing Rag FC

Buxworth Reserves FC

Calver FC

Chapel Town Reserves FC

Dove Holes Reserves FC

Fairfield FC

Hathersage FC

Hayfield Reserves FC

Tideswell United FC

Youlgrave United FC

All league cup competitions will be released once the fixtures have been finalised for the first few weeks of the season.