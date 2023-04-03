News you can trust since 1852
Talented High Peak girl dreams of representing England

High Peak’s Beth McNally is aiming to represent England at the World Karate and Kickboxing Championships in the USA – and is appealing for funds to help get to the event.

By Lauren McNallyContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:48 BST

Beth gave up gymnastics at the age of 6 after being repeatedly told she wasn't good enough by the instructors. She decided to try something else and martial arts appealed to her but then Covid arrived and the world locked down.

Luckily Paul Roberts Modern Martial Arts allowed her to begin her martial arts story via Zoom link where she started to learn the basics. When she was finally allowed to step on the mat in person she loved it and has never looked back. Paul and his two sons, Jacob and Rhys, have helped build her confidence and taught her other important lessons through martial arts. Beth began competing less than a year ago, but her first competition did not go well.

Beth decided that if she wanted to improve and be successful she would have to suffer some disappointment along the way. The National Karate and Kickboxing Championships took place at the beginning of March.

Beth with her National Championship silver medal
Beth knew it would be a difficult competition with a high class of competitors, however she was determined to win a medal. She is naturally a shy and anxious girl so it took a lot of courage for her to get on the mat infront of 100s of people. She was initially very upset and disappointed to lose in the final, but the next day she realised how great her achievement was. She was incredibly proud to have won that medal that she had been so determined to get and worked so hard for. When she found out that she had qualified to represent England in the World Championships she almost couldn't believe it. But her family are unable to allow her to achieve her dream without the help of others.

Unfortunately Karate and Kickboxing are amateur sports and all those who have qualified have to fund their own training, travel and other costs associated with competing in the World Championships. To help her continue her ambition of competing, a funding page has been set up for her at: https://gofund.me/fabf6472

