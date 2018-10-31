Valley bounce back in style

Hope Valley RUFC bounced back from last week’s one point defeat in style to win 71-5 at Altrincham Kersal.

Kersal games have traditionally been high scoring affairs and this was no different as the visitors got off to a fast start with a powerful run from Ian Smith that saw the big forward cross for a try.

When, just 10 minutes later, scrum half Steve Rawson scored, a romp looked on the cards.

Typically Valley then switched off allowing the home team an unconverted try, but that was as good as it got for Altrincham as the visitors scored at will.

The half back pairing of Rawson (3) and Dave Ryder (2) contributed five of the 11 tries, but it was a team effort, which combined with Ashton-on-Mersey’s surprise home defeat, saw Valley move up to second in the league.