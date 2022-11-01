It was never going to be easy for Hope Valley against such high-flying opposition with a depleted team that saw Paul Boot make his first appearance for four years whilst Hein Le Grange and Kristian Williams both made their first appearances of the season.

And, with other players limping off during the game and Valley reduced to 11 players, even long retired coach Phil Edge was forced to don his boots to help.

Despite this makeshift line-up La Grange soon rounded off some fluent handling to give the home side a 5-0 lead.

Unlikely playing comeback for Phil Edge.

And this lead was extended when Jake Oldridge, filling the problematic fly half role, crossed for two tries to make it 17-0.

However, with half-time approaching, Valley's problems began, losing Paul Boot to injury and Tom Antho to a yellow card, and the visitors took advantage with an unconverted try.

With points vital, Oliver Tibenham kicked a penalty to extend Valley's lead. But the physical nature of the game saw Antho and Watts lost to injury while Will Boot and James Smith also spent time on the sideline.