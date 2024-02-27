News you can trust since 1852
Record breaking Hayfield Girl's football team are Derbyshire County Champions

A team of nine Year 6 girls from Hayfield Primary School are off to the Regional Finals in Birmingham.
By Elizabeth LandContributor
Published 27th Feb 2024, 11:13 GMT
The Derbyshire Schools’ Sports Association (DSSA) Small Schools Football finals saw Hayfield Girls football team get a convincing win over eight other county finalists.

The girls travelled to Derby to play eight games against some other very strong teams but came away with a 15-2 overall score and were the clear winners.

The Year 6 girls first won the small schools cluster tournament in New Mills and then went on to win the High Peak stage at Silverlands Stadium in Buxton.

This is an outstanding achievement for our village school and we are very proud of all our girl footballers and how much they have developed over the past few years.

The team comprising of Nicole Jackson, Phoebe Whitney, Maisie Ebbrill, Ruby Hulme, Poppy Land, Bella South, Katie Kemp, Lexi Pollitt and Evie Allen showed some superb footballing skills and played some tough matches over the course of the morning.

They are now off to Birmingham on Wednesday 20th March. It's non-stop training and the bribe of McDonalds if they win.

