Rain hits hard across Derbyshire & Cheshire League

Heavy rain led to draws across most fixtures in this weekend's Derbyshire & Cheshire League

In Division One Hayfield 1st XI posted 259/9 dec (G Wood 85) as Birch Vale struggled to 27/3 before rain intervened. Broadbottom’s J Riley smashed 154 off 114 balls, including 15 fours and 10 sixes, in their 256/5, with C Cheetham-Roberts adding 50; Tintwistle reached 58/2 before the game was abandoned. Dinting’s C Jordaan hit 89 in their 215/7 against New Mills, also ending in a draw.

Whaley Bridge 1st XI earned the only win, chasing 182 to beat Hazel Grove by 6 wickets (H Holden 60, L Jones 54). Newton’s 136ao v Dove Holes’ 117/7 and Old Glossop’s 179/9 (T Lane 66, A Melnyk 5-37) v High Lane (T Wood 57) also ended as rain-affected draws.

Division 2: Gyte and Johnson Shine in the Wet

Chapel 1st XI thrashed Old Glossop 2nd XI by 10 wickets, bowling them out for 39 (J Gyte 5-25) sealing the Division Two title. High Lane 2nd XI beat Charlesworth 2nd XI by 4 wickets, chasing 76.

Rain forced draws in all other matches. Dove Holes 2nd XI’s T Johnson claimed 7-33, before rain stopped play against Newton. Pott Shrigley’s 184/1 featured unbeaten knocks from T Fletcher (81) and P Beard (86)**, while Hollingworth’s 134/8 (C Reynolds 57) and Broadbottom 2nd XI’s 139/7 went unchallenged due to weather.

Division 3: Only High Lane Victorious

High Lane 2nd XI beat Charlesworth 2nd XI by 4 wickets, chasing 76. All other matches were rain-affected draws. Notable performances included S Lee (64) and F Malik (55)* for Hollingworth 2nd XI in their 202/8, and Hayfield 2nd XI’s 177 which Chapel 2nd XI had reached 13/0 in response.

Sunday League North: Tight Wins for Glossop, Mottram & Stalybridge

Glossop 3rd XI edged Dinting 3rd XI by 2 wickets (173/8 chasing 171/6). Mottram 4th XI defended 161/7 to beat Old Glossop 3rd XI by 20 runs, and Stalybridge 3rd XI beat Tintwistle 3rd XI by 19 runs defending 132/8.

Sunday League South: Marple, Whaley & High Lane Win

Marple & Compstall 6th XI chased 162 to beat Broadbottom 3rd XI by 3 wickets. Whaley Bridge 2nd XI defended 117 to beat Chapel 3rd XI by 20 runs, while High Lane 3rd XI chased 145 to win by 5 wickets against Hawk Green.

Sunday Development League: Offerton Cruise, High Lane Edge Thriller

Offerton 3rd XI crushed Broadbottom 4th XI by 115 runs, posting 203/6. High Lane 4th XI won by 1 wicket, narrowly chasing New Mills 3rd XI’s 133ao.