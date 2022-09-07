Young Buxton fell runners shine for England at Junior Home Internationals

The race, which was held in Ambleside, Cumbria last weekend, is a tough course running from Rothay Park and up Loughrigg.

The first race of the day was the U17 category.

This saw Buxton’s Grace Longden run to finish in a respectable 22nd knocking time of her previous attempt at the course.

Lucy Bednall with Will and Grace Longden at Ambleside.

Will Longden had an excellent race to finish fifth overall helping the U20 men’s team England to finish with the silver medal.

Will was closely followed by Tom Spencer, running in a Buxton vest, who crossed the line in seventh.

Lucy Bednall also had a good race to finish ninth overall.

Lucy’s result contributed to the U20 England women’s team take the gold medal.

It was a great event, the weekend helped many athletes experience their first taster of international competition and experience competition at a very high level of talent.

This weekend sees the staging of the club’s free monthly Pavlion Gardens 5k run.

These runs are open to everyone of all standards—the only qualification is that you must feel like running 5K on a Saturday morning. No prior registration required – just turn up and run!

All runs are held on the same course, starting from the Burlington Rd end of Broadwalk and taking in three laps of the beautiful Pavilion Gardens.