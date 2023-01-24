Boxing on the undercard of the big Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith fight at Manchester Arena, Massey stepped up in weight for a chance to show his talents to the worldwide Sky TV audience and stayed the distance, only losing on points to such an illustrious opponent.

But, having been stripped of his IBO world cruiserweight title last year due to promotion problems which saw him go too long before defending it, he now only has one target.

“This fight has put me right back up in the mix, so fingers crossed I can be a world champion again before the end of the year,” said Massey.

Joseph Parker with Jack Massey after their heavyweight clash on Saturday.

“It has made my stock increase tenfold and dropping back down to cruiserweight it's only going to be big fights from now on.

“I am going to take a couple of weeks out, have a holiday, and then get back in the gym.

“Nothing is set in stone yet but I will be back at my natural cruiserweight and we are probably looking at around summertime for my next fight.

“It will be a big, big fight either way, but I hope it will be for a title.

“I won't fight for the IBO one again. We will probably look at a different one now. We will see what else is out there - Chris Billam-Smith, Richard Riakporhe, Lawrence Okolie – the big names at the top of the British cruiserweight scene.

“I spoke to Riakporhe after his fight and he said no one is going to want to fight you now! It will be a struggle but I think we will make it happen.”

Backed by tremendous local support, this was Massey's first taste of fighting at heavyweight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury among the interested parties ringside.

Parker produced three rapid left hooks to rattle Massey early on.

But Massey replied with a massive right cross to the New Zealander's chin.

However, Parker got back on top only to be caught by an uppercut.

Massey popped in a cross and left hook to start the seventh round but had a point deducted for holding in the eighth as Parker again regained his authority and a toe-to-toe final round could not prevent Parker earning a unanimous decision 96-93, 97-92 and 97-93.

“He threw that early left hook but I caught him with one myself and saw his legs buckle and thought this could be here for the taking. But he stayed with it and it was a good fight – I enjoyed it,” said Massey.

“It felt like a win to me going 10 rounds against Joseph Parker.

“I feel good. I was just glad to showcase myself and show everyone that I can do 10 rounds with a top 10 heavyweight. I am proud of myself.

