Winning double for Buxton AC runners at annual Rhyl outing
Last Sunday saw the annual Buxton AC club outing to Rhyl, where runners participated in the five-mile, 10-mile or half marathon races.
Rob White took most of the plaudits for winning the five-mile race, along with Ben Light for winning the half marathon.
Also impressing was Kate Brown who was third lady and first FV45 in the five-mile race.
There were also age group wins for Dave Finch (MV50) and Sheila Bradley (FV65) in the half marathon.
Also, some club records were achieved with Jonathan Sewell breaking the MV50 10-mile club record in a time of 1:02:46, taking 1 min 43 seconds off the 1995 record.
Also Dave Finch and Sheila Bradley continued to break records in the MV50 and FV65 categories, completing the half marathon in times of 1:17:56 and 1:51:14 respectively.
Dave knocked a massive seven minutes off the 2022 record and Sheila a whopping 16 minutes off the 2022 record.
Other times - Five miles: Callum D'Souza – 30.46, Pete Bailey – 42.47, Sarah Nolan – 44.24, Liz Hinde – 47.36, Simon Moorhouse – 51.26, Emma Wentworth – 51.54, Adele Thornton – 51.56, Sue Jeff – 57.32, Jennie Light – 1.00.43, Justin Nellist 51.56. Half Marathon: Chris Rushworth – 1.22.47, Andy Lidstone – 1.33.55, David Fryer Winder 1.36.13, Sam Willis – 1.36.25, Tom Treadwell – 1.38.34, Carl Nolan – 1.40.40, Paul Markall – 1.42.09, Gemma Treadwell – 1.42.05, Sheila Bradley – 1.51.14, Duncan Bryant – 1.54.49, Bev Golden – 1.54.54, Tracy Gregory – 20.9.20, Nichola Sargeant – 2.34.21, Rachel Dowle – 2.34.22.