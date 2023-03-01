Rob White took most of the plaudits for winning the five-mile race, along with Ben Light for winning the half marathon.

Also impressing was Kate Brown who was third lady and first FV45 in the five-mile race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also age group wins for Dave Finch (MV50) and Sheila Bradley (FV65) in the half marathon.

Ben Light - half marathon winner for Buxton in Rhyl.

Also, some club records were achieved with Jonathan Sewell breaking the MV50 10-mile club record in a time of 1:02:46, taking 1 min 43 seconds off the 1995 record.

Also Dave Finch and Sheila Bradley continued to break records in the MV50 and FV65 categories, completing the half marathon in times of 1:17:56 and 1:51:14 respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dave knocked a massive seven minutes off the 2022 record and Sheila a whopping 16 minutes off the 2022 record.