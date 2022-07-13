On a scorching hot day Lucas Parker followed him home in second and Ben Bower in third place.

Other members of Buxton AC also raced including Jason Burgess (sixth), Ben Light (seventh), Steve Watson (11th), Rob Lloyd (13th), Jonathon Sewell (16th), Chris Rushworth (22nd), Neil Pearsons (40th). Tania Wilson (43rd), Bev Golden (80th), Heather Fry-Winder (118th), Mark Fitzgerald (120th), Martin Thompson (121st), Kerry Taylor (133rd), Keith Sanderson (138th).

Grace Longden, who was just old enough to compete, was third lady and first back in the junior category taking home the Thomas Theyer trophy, presented by Thomas’ parents.

Will Tighe on his way to victory in the Buxton Carnival race.

Buxton AC members who didn’t run helped out with marshalling, entry and timing.

Crowds lined the streets for both the race and the carnival parade that followed the runners and 153 competitors ran the tough four mile course.

Starting from Waitrose, the route heads out towards Leek Road, Macclesfield Road, back towards the Pavilion Gardens, Leek Road again via Burlington Road for another lap up to The Duke, finishing on the market place.